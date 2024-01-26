Shear line affecting eastern section of Visayas

Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Eastern Visayas and Caraga will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Aklan, and Capiz, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with rains.

The Cordillera Administrative Region will have cloudy skies with light rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to PAGASA, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The western and eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao, PAGASA said, will also have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.