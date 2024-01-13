Shear line affecting eastern section of Visayas: PAGASA

Luzon, rest of Visayas affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the Luzon and the rest of Visayas.

PAGASA said, as a result, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.