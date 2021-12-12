Shear line affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon: PAGASA

Northern, Central Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

As a result, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Marinduque and Romblon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flooding and landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are also possible.

Cagayan Valley, Ifugao, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, Luzon, Visayas and the eastern section of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.