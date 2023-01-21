Shear line affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon: PAGASA

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

Bicol Region, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Caraga and Davao Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, and Romblon will have cloudy skies with rains.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, and the rest of Central Luzon and CALABARZON, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains.

According to PAGASA, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.