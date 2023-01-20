Shear line affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon: PAGASA

The rest of Luzon also affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

Bicol Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flooding or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains are possible.

According to PAGASA, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, Romblon, Marinduque, and Mindoro Provinces will have cloudy skies with rains.

Ilocos Region and Central Luzon will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with light rains.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern Luzon, the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, and Eastern Visayas, PAGASA said, meanwhile, will have strong winds and coastal waters.

The rest of Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters, while Mindanao, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.