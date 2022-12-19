Shear line affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon: PAGASA

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA said Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Palawan, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Bicol Region, Romblon, Visayas and Mindanao, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains.

PAGASA said Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and coastal waters.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.