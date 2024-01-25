Shear line affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon

Rest of Luzon also affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, PAGASA said Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Aklan, Capiz, and Northern Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rains.

Isolated flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau,

Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Southern and Central Luzon and Visayas will have strong winds and rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.