Shear line affecting eastern section of S. Luzon, PAGASA says

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon. Northeast Monsoon affecting the rest of Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

PAGASA said Bicol Region, Quezon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley and Aurora, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains while Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the entire country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.