Shear line affecting eastern section of S. Luzon: PAGASA

Rest of Luzon affected by northeast monsoon

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Luzon.

As a result, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Aurora, CALABARZON, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Aklan, and Capiz will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and the rest of Western Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains, while the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas and the eastern portion of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.