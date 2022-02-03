Shear line affecting eastern section of S. Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, Aklan, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Davao Region, Caraga, and Sarangani, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms,

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.