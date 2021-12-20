Shear line affecting eastern section of Northern, Central Luzon

Northern Luzon also affected by northeast monsoon, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Northern and Central Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Cagayan Valley and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this time due to the northeast monsoon affecting the rest of Northern Luzon.

According to the weather bureau, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Mindanao and the rest of Visayas will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.