Shear line affecting eastern section of N. Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News)– The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the northeast monsoon is also affecting the rest of Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said Cagayan Valley and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Central Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon, the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon, of Visayas, and of Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate wind and slight to moderate coastal waters.