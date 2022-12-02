Shear line affecting eastern section of Luzon: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Camarines Norte, and the northern portion of Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, and Palawan, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas, Palawan, and the rest of Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and coastal waters.