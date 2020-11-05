Severe Tropical Storm “Siony” maintains strength; Signal No. 2 still in effect over Batanes, Babuyan Islands

(Eagle News)–Severe Tropical Storm “Siony” has maintained its strength as it moved towards Luzon Strait.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Signal No. 2 remains in effect over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is raised over the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes), the northern portion of Apayao (Santa Marcela, Luna, Calanasan), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos, Vintar, Pasuquin, Bacarra).

As of 10 a.m., PAGASA said the center of Severe Tropical Storm “Siony” was estimated 475 km east of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It is moving west at 25 kph.

The weather bureau said “Siony” will accelerate west or west-northwest in the next 48 hours, and will likely make landfall or approach the vicinity of Batanes or Babuyan Islands tomorrow morning.

It may reach the typhoon category with a peak intensity of 120 kph by tomorrow morning.

After leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday afternoon or evening, “Siony” is expected to accelerate over the West Philippine Sea and go towards central or southern Vietnam.

After exiting PAR, it is forecast to gradually weaken.

Strong breeze to near gale conditions due to the northeasterlies will continue over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Ilocos Norte, and the northern and eastern coastal areas of mainland Cagayan until the arrival of tropical cyclone winds, PAGASA said.

In the next 24 hours, the trough of “Siony” will bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rainshowers over Pangasinan and most parts of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Moderate to heavy rains, on the other hand, will begin affecting Batanes and Babuyan Islands tomorrow early morning.

In the next 24 hours, the coastal waters of areas where tropical cyclone wind signals are in effect will have rough to high seas.

Areas under a gale warning will be experiencing rough to very rough seas while moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.