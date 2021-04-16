Severe tropical storm off Mindanao enters PAR, is now called “Bising”

(Eagle News) — The severe tropical storm off Mindanao has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Surigae” entered PAR at 6:20 a.m.

It now has the domestic name “Bising.”

Eastern Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

According to the weather bureau, the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.