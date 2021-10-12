Severe Tropical Storm “Maring” outside PAR but Signal No. 2 still hoisted over Batanes, Babuyan Group of Islands

Parts of Luzon under Signal No. 1

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 2 remains hoisted over Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands as Severe Tropical Storm “Maring,” now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, accelerates while traversing the West Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Signal No. 1, meanwhile, are raised over the following areas, with “Maring” 505 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan:

mainland Cagayan

the western portion of Isabela (Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quezon, Naguilian, Echague, Aurora, Ramon, Burgos, Tumauini, Cordon, San Mateo, Jones, Angadanan, San Manuel, San Agustin, Roxas, Benito Soliven, Mallig, City of Cauayan, Ilagan City, Luna, San Isidro, Quirino, Reina Mercedes, San Mariano, Alicia, Cabatuan, Gamu, City of Santiago, San Guillermo)

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

the northern portion of Bataan (Hermosa, Dinalupihan, Morong, Orani, Samal, Abucay)

PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains are highly likely over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

Because of the southwest monsoon enhanced by the severe tropical storm, PAGASA said monsoon rains are possible over Metro Manila, MIMAROPA, and CALABARZON in the next 24 hours.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the remaining seaboards of the country.

A gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Luzon (not under any tropical cyclone wind signal) and the western seaboard of Visayas.

Moderate to rough seas, meanwhile, will prevail over the remaining seaboards of the country.