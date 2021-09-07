Severe Tropical Storm “Jolina” further weakens as it moves over Sibuyan Sea

Parts of Luzon, Visayas under storm signals

(Eagle News) — “Jolina,” now a severe tropical storm, has further weakened as it moved over the Sibuyan Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Signal No. 2, however, is still raised over the following areas in Luzon, with the center of the severe tropical storm estimated 60 km west northwest of Masbate City, Masbate or 90 km east of Romblon, Romblon:

The central and southern portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Lopez, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Mulanay, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Calauag, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Atimonan, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Quezon, Alabat, Perez, Mauban, City of Tayabas, Sampaloc, Lucban, Pagbilao, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Real)

the southern portion of Rizal (Binangonan, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Pililla)

Laguna

the southeastern portion of Batangas (Calaca, Laurel, Lemery, Talisay, San Nicolas, Balete, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Malvar, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Cuenca, Agoncillo, Taal, Santa Teresita, Alitagtag, San Jose, Batangas City, Ibaan, Taysan, Lobo, Rosario, San Juan, Padre Garcia, San Pascual, Bauan, Mabini, San Luis, Tingloy)

the northeastern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan, Victoria, Pola, Socorro, Pinamalayan, Gloria)

Marinduque

Romblon

Sorsogon

the western portion of Albay (Polangui, Oas, City of Ligao, Guinobatan, Camalig, Daraga, Legazpi City, Manito, Jovellar, Pio Duran, Libon)

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

the western and southern portion of Camarines Sur (Bato, Nabua, Balatan, Iriga City, Baao, Bula, Ocampo, Pili, Naga City, Canaman, Pamplona, Milaor, Gainza, Camaligan, San Fernando, Minalabac, Pasacao, Libmanan, Magarao, Cabusao, Bombon, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego)

the western portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Santa Elena, Labo, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz)

Signal No. 1, meanwhile, is raised over the following areas:

Luzon

The southern portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

the southern portion of Quirino (Nagtipunan)

the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte, Aritao, Santa Fe)

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Bulacan

Pampanga

Metro Manila

the rest of Rizal

the rest of Quezon

Cavite

the rest of Batangas

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

the rest of Camarines Norte

the rest of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and the rest of Albay

Visayas

The western portion of Northern Samar (Pambujan, San Roque, Silvino Lobos, Mondragon, Lope de Vega, Catarman, Bobon, Victoria, San Jose, Rosario, Lavezares, Allen, Biri, San Isidro, Capul, San Antonio)

the northwestern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tagapul-An) Biliran

the northwestern portion of Leyte (San Isidro, Calubian, Leyte, Tabango, Villaba)

the northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Santa Fe, Bantayan Islands, Tabogon)

the northern portion of Negros Occidental (City of Escalante, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona)

Capiz

Aklan

the northern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Batad, San Dionisio, Sara, Concepcion, Ajuy, Lemery, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, City of Passi, Bingawan, San Enrique, Banate, Estancia)

the northwestern portion of Antique (Caluya)

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Masbate, Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Southern Quezon, Romblon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains wwill prevail over Metro Manila, Aurora, the rest of CALABARZON, and Western Visayas.

According to the weather bureau, in the next 12 hours, “Jolina” will continue to move generally west northwestward traversing the Sibuyan Sea, and heading towards the Southern Quezon-Marinduque area.

PAGASA said the center of “Jolina” may make landfall or pass near over Marinduque-Southern Quezon area tomorrow morning.