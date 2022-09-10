Severe Tropical Storm “Inday” maintains strength

Trough forecast to bring heavy rain showers over Southern Luzon, western portions of Central Luzon and Visayas

(Eagle News) — Severe Tropical Storm “Inday” has maintained its strength as it moves west-northwestward.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, while “Inday” remains less likely to directly bring heavy rains to the country throughout the forecast period, its trough may bring heavy rain showers during thunderstorms over Southern Luzon and the western portions of Central Luzon and Visayas.

In the next 24 hours, “Inday” may bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

PAGASA said “Inday” is forecast to move generally northwestward over the Philippine Sea today through Monday as it moves towards the sea east of Taiwan.

According to the weather bureau, the severe tropical storm will likely decelerate throughout the period and may even reach a quasi-stationary state by Tuesday.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and pass close to the Miyako or Yaeyama Islands by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” PAGASA said.