Severe Tropical Storm “Inday” located east of Aparri, Cagayan

Trough of “Inday” to bring scattered rain showers over parts of PHL

(Eagle News) — Severe Tropical Storm “Inday” is so far located east of Aparri, Cagayan.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, “Inday”, however, remains less likely to bring heavy rains in the country throughout the forecast period.

Instead, Western Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers or thunderstorms due to the trough of the severe tropical storm.

The rest of the Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA said “Inday” may also bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands beginning mid to late Saturday.

According to the weather bureau, “Inday” is forecast to move generally northwestward over the Philippine Sea until Sunday before tuning more north northwestward or northward over the sea east of Taiwan while decelerating.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility early next week.