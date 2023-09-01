Severe Tropical Storm “Hanna” maintains its strength as it traverses PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–Severe Tropical Storm “Hanna” has maintained its strength while moving over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that while “Hanna” is less likely to directly bring heavy rainfall over the country, the severe tropical storm located 870 km east of extreme Northern Luzon is enhancing the southwest monsoon, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 135 kph.

Super typhoon “Saola” and Tropical Storm “Kirogi,” both outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, are also currently enhancing the southwest monsoon.

Occasional to monsoon rains are, therefore, expected over the western portion of Luzon in the next three days.

“Hanna” is forecast to move generally west northwestward or northwestward throughout the forecast period.

It is expected to exit PAR on Sunday morning.