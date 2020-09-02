Severe tropical storm “Haishen” expected to enter PAR on Friday

(Eagle News)–The severe tropical storm off Batanes is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, Sept. 4, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

In a 4 p.m. update, PAGASA’s Chris Perez said STS “Haishen,” which is located 2025 kilometers off Basco, is forecast to gradually turn west northwestward today and tomorrow, and then northwestward on Friday.

Once it enters PAR, he said it will be named “Kristine.”

It is unlikely to directly affect the country’s weather conditions in the next five days, Perez said.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring Typhoon “Maysak,” previously “Julian,” located 1380 kilometers north-northeast of Basco, outside PAR.

Perez said the southwest monsoon is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Hot and humid weather conditions are expected in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, except for isolated rainshowers in the evening.

No gale warning has been raised.