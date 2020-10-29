Severe Tropical Storm “Goni” may enter PAR this afternoon or tonight, to be named “Rolly”

PAGASA monitoring a tropical depression east of Mindanao

(Eagle News) — Severe Tropical Storm “Goni” may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this afternoon or evening.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, “Goni” was estimated 1,545 kilometers east of Central Luzon, and is moving west at 10 kph.

Once it enters PAR, it will be called “Rolly,” the weather bureau said.

According to PAGASA, “Goni” is forecast to reach the typhoon category within 24 hours and will continue to intensify while moving over the Philippine Sea.

At present, PAGASA said “Goni” has no direct effect yet over any parts of the country.

As it moves towards eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, though, it may bring heavy rains over those areas starting this Friday or this weekend.

PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area east of Mindanao that developed into a tropical depression today.

The weather bureau said the tropical depression is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm within

24 hours and may enter PAR on Monday, Nov. 2, or Tuesday, November 3.