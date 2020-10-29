Severe Tropical Storm “Goni” enters PAR

(Eagle News)–Severe Tropical Storm “Goni” has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Goni,” locally named “Rolly,” entered PAR at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier, PAGASA said the severe tropical storm had no direct effect on the weather in the country so far.

A thunderstorm advisory, however, has been raised over Tarlac and other areas.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds are expected over Zambales and Quezon within the next two hours.

These conditions, the weather bureau said, are being experienced in Cavite (Tagaytay, Silang, Amadeo), Batangas (SanNicolas, Agoncillo), and Nueva Ecija(Quezon, Aliaga, Santo Domingo.

PAGASA said these may persist within two hours and may affect nearby areas.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.