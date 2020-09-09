Several police officials get new posts in “major reorganization” in PNP

Police Colonel Ysmael Yu is acting PIO chief, Banac is PNP Training Service director

(Eagle News)–Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan has ordered another reshuffle, days after he took the helm of the 209,000-strong police force.

In a statement, with the “major reorganization,” the PNP said Police Major General Marni Marcos Jr, was the new Director for Investigation and Detective Management effective September 10.

Police Major General Celso Pestano will take the helm of the Directorate for Information and Communications Technology Management, while Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, who was the PNP spokesperson, was the new Director of the PNP Training Service.

He will be replaced by Police Colonel Ysmael Yu, who will act as PIO Chief starting today, September 9.

Also effective September 9, Police Brigadier General Pascual Munoz Jr. will sit as the Regional Director of Police Regional Office MIMAROPA, while Police Brigadier General Jonnel Estomo will be the Regional Director of Police Regional Office 7.

Other senior officials moved to new posts were:

• Police Brigadier General Benjamin Acorda Jr. – Deputy Director for Intelligence

• Police Brigadier General Edgar Monsalve – Director, Intelligence Group

• Police Brigadier General Joseph Ulysses Gohel – Director, PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group

• Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro – Acting Director for Integrated Police Operations, Southern Luzon

• Police Brigadier General Danilo Macerin – Executive Officer, Directorate for Operation

• Police Brigadier General Sterling Raymund Blanco – Deputy Director for Administration, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group

• Police Brigadier General Rhoderick Armamento – Director, Center for Police Strategy Management

• Police Brigadier General Alex Sintin – Acting Director, National Police Training Institute

• Police Brigadier General Jimili Macaraeg – Director, Logistic Support Service

• Police Brigadier General Nicerio Obaob – OCPNP

• Police Colonel Roel Acidre – Acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration, Police Regional Office CARAGA

• Police Colonel Celso Bael – Acting Executive Officer, Directorate for Intelligence

• Police Colonel Franco Simborio – Acting Chief, PNP Command Center

• Police Colonel Leo Francisco – Acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration, Police Regional Office 3

The PNP said their new posts will be effective Sept. 9.

Cascolan assumed the helm of the PNP last week, after the retirement of Gen. Archie Gamboa.

He is expected to serve at the helm of the PNP until November, unless President Rodrigo Duterte extends his term.