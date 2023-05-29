Several parts of Luzon still under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon “Betty” moves over waters east of Cagayan

(Eagle News) — Some areas of Luzon remain under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon “Betty” moves northwestward over the waters east of Cagayan.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Batanes

the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands

The following, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 1:

The rest of mainland Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler)

Quirino

the northeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Solano, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Bayombong, Ambaguio)

the northern portion of Catanduanes (Caramoran, Viga, Gigmoto, Panganiban, Bagamanoc, Pandan)

the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, Tinambac, Siruma)

Pollilo Islands

the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Vinzons, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes, Basud)

the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Gregorio del Pilar, Magsingal, San Esteban, Banayoyo, Cervantes, Burgos, Santiago, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Lidlidda, Nagbukel, Sinait, Sigay, San Ildefonso, Galimuyod, Quirino, City of Vigan, San Emilio, Cabugao, Caoayan, San Juan, Santa, Bantay, Santo Domingo, Santa Maria, Narvacan, Salcedo, City of Candon)

PAGASA said, so far, the center of the eye of “Betty” was so far located 470 km east of Aparri, Cagayan or 475 km east of Calayan, Cagayan.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 190 kph.

The typhoon is moving northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands, the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan, Batanes, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur, La Union, and the western portion of Benguet, the rest of Ilocos Region, Abra, and the rest of Benguet are expected to experience rainfall from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning.

Occasional to monsoon rains are, meanwhile, expected over the western portions of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

“Betty” is expected to move generally northwestward slowly today and may become slow-moving or almost stationary from tomorrow to Wednesday as it traverses the waters east of Batanes, PAGASA said.