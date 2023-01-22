Several NAIA flights affected early Sunday, Jan. 22

(Eagle News)–Several flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were affected early Sunday, Jan. 22.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said nine flights were held at NAIA’s taxiway Charlie as departure personnel replaced a part of the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) that caused a glitch last January 1.

Meanwhile, 38 flights waited for clearance delivery during the maintenance activity.

The CAAP said the temporary shutdown of operations had to be implemented from 4:20 a.m. to 5:23 a.m.

It said this was to pave the way for the maintenance of the Communications, Navigation, and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS-ATM) system at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center.

The CAAP said the blowing/cooling fan for the second UPS was replaced.

Operations at the NAIA were back to normal at 6:20 a.m.

“The CAAP apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks the affected passengers for their patience during the maintenance activity,” the agency said.