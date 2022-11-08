Several Manila roads temporarily closed for bar exams

(Eagle News) — The Manila government has announced road closures around some universities in the city for the bar examinations.

According to the local government, the temporary road closures take effect on Nov. 9, 13, 16 and 20.

The southbound lane of Estrada street to Quirino street will be closed from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m. at De La Salle University on Taft Avenue.

Meanwhile, the northbound lane will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Noli street will be closed from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some roads leading to San Beda will also be closed.

These are Concepcion Aguila Street, which is only accessible to authorized vehicles (residents within the area only), Mendiola and the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Streets.

The streets around the Manila Adventist College will also be closed, this time, from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The 2022 bar examinations will be held in 14 testing centers nationwide.

In Metro Manila, bar testing centers also include the University of the Philippines Bonifacio Global City campus in Taguig and Ateneo de Manila University on Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.