Several flights cancelled due to “Auring”

(Eagle News) — Several flights scheduled over the weekend have been cancelled due to bad weather.

The Philippine Airlines said the following domestic flights will not push through with “Auring” forecast to directly affect parts of the southern and central Philippines:

February 20 – SATURDAY R2934/PR2935 Manila- Butuan- Manila

PR2525/PR2526 Manila- Cagayan de Oro- Manila

PR2361/PR2362 Cebu- Butuan- Cebu

PR2363/PR2364 Cebu- Davao- Cebu

February 21 – SUNDAY

PR2519/PR2520 Manila- Cagayan de Oro- Manila

PR2521/PR2522 Manila- Cagayan de Oro- Manila

PR2525/PR2526 Manila- Cagayan de Oro- Manila

PR2773/PR2774 Manila- Tagbilaran (Panglao)- Manila

PR2934/PR2935 Manila- Butuan- Manila

PR2985/PR2986 Manila- Tacloban- Manila

PR2983/PR2984 Manila- Tacloban- Manila

PR2971/PR2972 Manila- Siargao- Manila

PR2886/PR2887 Manila- Ozamiz- Manila