Several flights cancelled due to “Auring”

(Eagle News) — Several flights scheduled over the weekend have been cancelled due to bad weather.
The Philippine Airlines said the following domestic flights will not push through with “Auring” forecast to directly affect parts of the southern and central Philippines:
February 20 – SATURDAY
R2934/PR2935
Manila- Butuan- Manila
PR2525/PR2526
Manila- Cagayan de Oro- Manila
PR2361/PR2362
Cebu- Butuan- Cebu
PR2363/PR2364
Cebu- Davao- Cebu
PR2519/PR2520
Manila- Cagayan de Oro- Manila
PR2521/PR2522
Manila- Cagayan de Oro- Manila
PR2525/PR2526
Manila- Cagayan de Oro- Manila
PR2773/PR2774
Manila- Tagbilaran (Panglao)- Manila
PR2934/PR2935
Manila- Butuan- Manila
PR2985/PR2986
Manila- Tacloban- Manila
PR2983/PR2984
Manila- Tacloban- Manila
PR2971/PR2972
Manila- Siargao- Manila
PR2886/PR2887
Manila- Ozamiz- Manila
PR2313/PR2314
Cebu- Cagayan de Oro- Cebu
PR2374/PR2375
Cebu- Siargao- Cebu
PAL said further changes are expected.
It said passengers of the cancelled flights have three options:
1) Rebook on the flight of their choice (on the same cabin class) within 30 days from the original travel date with rebooking service fees waived; or
2) Refund the ticket cost; or
3) Convert the ticket into a travel voucher for future use.
“If you have a flight to or from any of the above areas, we advise you to check the status of your journey by logging on to www.philippineairlines.com to visit the flight status section, or checking further advisories on our Official PAL Facebook page,” PAL said.