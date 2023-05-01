Several flights canceled due to NAIA Terminal 3 power outage

(Eagle News) — Several flights were canceled on Monday, May 1, after a power outage hit Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The Manila International Airport Authority said as of May 1, 9 a.m., they were the following:
Earlier, MIAA said the power outage was experienced at 1:05 a.m.
It said the MIAA Engineering team together with MERALCO technical personnel were looking into the cause of the power failure.
So far, it said “standby power” was “supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling computer systems of airlines and Immigration to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers.”
It said delayed flights were also expected.
“The MIAA Management apologizes to air travellers for the inconvenience that the situation may have brought to them,” it said.