Several flights canceled due to NAIA Terminal 3 power outage

(Eagle News) — Several flights were canceled on Monday, May 1, after a power outage hit Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The Manila International Airport Authority said as of May 1, 9 a.m., they were the following:

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 504/503 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

5J 325/326 Manila-Daraga-Manila

5J 383/384 Manila-Cagayan-Manila

5J 196/197 Manila- Cauayan-Manila

5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

5J 637/638 Manila- Puerto Princesa-Manila

5J 911/912 Manila- Caticlan-Manila

5J 553/554 Manila-Cebu-Manila

5J 617/618 Manila- Panglao-Manila

5J 483/484 Manila- Bacolod-Manila

5J 951/952 Manila-Davao-Manila

5J 793/794 Manila- Butuan-Manila

5J 859/860 Manila- Zamboanga-Manila

5J 993/994 Manila- General Santos-Manila

5J 781/782 Manila- Ozamiz-Manila

5J 909/910 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

5J 449/450 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 659/660 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

5J 887/888 Manila- Cotabato-Manila

5J 773/774 Manila- Pagadian-Manila

Earlier, MIAA said the power outage was experienced at 1:05 a.m.

It said the MIAA Engineering team together with MERALCO technical personnel were looking into the cause of the power failure.

So far, it said “standby power” was “supplying electricity to critical facilities enabling computer systems of airlines and Immigration to function partially and enable processing of both inbound and outbound passengers.”

It said delayed flights were also expected.

“The MIAA Management apologizes to air travellers for the inconvenience that the situation may have brought to them,” it said.