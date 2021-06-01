Several areas under Signal No. 2 as “Dante” moves west-northwestward over PHL Sea

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 2 has been raised over several areas as Tropical Storm “Dante” turned west-northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Dinagat-Siargao Island.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal with the center of “Dante” estimated 270 km east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte:

LUZON

The eastern portion of Masbate (Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang, Cawayan, Palanas, Cataingan, Placer, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza) including Ticao Island, Sorsogon, and the eastern portion of Albay (Legazpi City, Manito, Santo Domingo, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu)

VISAYAS

Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, the northern and central portions of Leyte (Matag-Ob, Villaba, Ormoc City, Albuera, Burauen, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, La Paz, Mayorga, Tolosa, Dulag, Tabontabon, Julita, Tanauan, Dagami, Pastrana, Palo, Tacloban City, Babatngon, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Barugo, Tunga, Jaro, San Miguel, Carigara, Kananga, Tabango, Leyte, Calubian, Capoocan, San Isidro), and the eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan)

MINDANAO

The northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Tubajon, Libjo, Loreto, Cagdianao), and Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is raised over the following areas:

LUZON

Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, the rest of Albay, the rest of Masbate including Burias Island, the eastern portion of Romblon (San Fernando, Cajidiocan, Magdiwang, Romblon), and the eastern portion of Quezon (Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Narciso, San Andres, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Lopez, General Luna, Macalelon, Quezon, Alabat, Gumaca, Perez) including Polillo Islands

VISAYAS

The northeastern portion of Capiz (Panay, Pontevedra, President Roxas, Roxas City, Pilar), the northeastern portion of Iloilo (Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Carles, Balasan), the northern portion of Cebu (Tuburan, Danao City, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Borbon, City of Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Compostela, Liloan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, the northeastern portion of Bohol (Talibon, Bien Unido, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia), the rest of Leyte, and the rest of Southern Leyte

MINDANAO

Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat, City of Bayugan, Prosperidad, San Francisco), Surigao del Sur (Barobo, Lianga, San Agustin, Marihatag, Cagwait, Bayabas, Tago, City of Tandag, Cortes, San Miguel, Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Lanuza, Carmen, Hinatuan, Tagbina), and the rest of Surigao del Norte

PAGASA said “Dante” is so far packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center, with a gustiness of up to 90 kph, and a central pressure of 996 hPa.

Today through tomorrow morning, “Dante” is forecast to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands, and moderate to heavy rains over the rest of Eastern Visayas, the northern portion of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Sorsogon, and Masbate, as it moves at 20 kph.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur, Misamis Oriental, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Bukidnon, Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN, and the rest of Central Visayas, PAGASA said.

In the next 24 hours, rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas where Signal No. 2 is in effect, and the eastern seaboard of Caraga.

Sea travel is risky for small seacraft over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas, on the other hand, are expected over the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental and the remaining seaboards of areas where the Signal No. 1 is in effect.