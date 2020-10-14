Several areas under Signal No. 1 as “Ofel” makes second landfall

(Eagle News)–Eight areas are now under Signal No. 1 as “Ofel” made its second landfall in Matnog, Sorsogon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration said “Ofel” was now situated 30 kilometers southwest of Juban, Sorsogon or 30 km northeast of Masbate City, Masbate, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA said “Ofel” was moving west northwestward at 25 kph over the inland seas of Southern Luzon and may pass close or over Masbate, Romblon, and Mindoro Provinces.

It is likely to emerge over the West Philippine Sea on tomorrow morning and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday morning or afternoon.

PAGASA said “Ofel” is forecast to remain a tropical depression while crossing the Southern Luzon area but may intensify into a tropical storm after emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Today through tomorrow morning, “Ofel” will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Romblon, and Mindoro Provinces.

PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Biliran due to “Ofel” and over most of Mindanao due to southwest monsoon.

Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Strong- to near gale-force winds will be experienced in areas signal number one during the passage of the tropical depression.

Occasional gusts associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow enhanced by “Ofel” and Tropical Storm “NANGKA” (outside PAR) may be experienced over Batanes, the northern and eastern portions of Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), the northern portions of Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Quezon, the eastern portion of Isabela, and Aurora, especially in coastal and mountainous areas.

PAGASA said a gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Batanes and Ilocos Norte and the northern seaboard of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands due to rough seas associated with the northeasterly surface wind flow.

Sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas due to “Ofel,” on the other hand, will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas in the next 24 hours, especially in areas where a signal number one is in effect.

Those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea over these areas.