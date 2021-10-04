Several areas still under Signal No. 1 as TD “Lannie” heads towards Camote Sea

(Eagle News) — Several areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao are still under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression “Lanie” heads towards Camotes Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under Signal No. 1 as “Lannie” moves over the coastal waters of Maasin City, Southern Leyte:

Luzon

The southern portion of Masbate (Pio V. Corpuz, Cataingan, Palanas, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, Milagros, Mandaon, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan, Balud)

the southern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang, Santa Maria, Odiongan, Alcantara, Ferrol, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose)

the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Bongabong)

the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)

the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Visayas

Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental

the northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (Bais City, Mabinay, City of Bayawan, Basay, City of Tanjay, Manjuyod, Bindoy, Ayungon, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad, City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City)

Cebu

Bohol

Mindanao

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Magallanes, Remedios T. Romualdez, City of Cabadbaran, Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Butuan City)

Camiguin

The weather bureau said today through tomorrow morning, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over Visayas, MIMAROPA, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, and Dinagat Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also possible over CALABARZON and the rest of Bicol Region and Mindanao.

Under these conditions, scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible.

In the next 24 hours, “Lannie” will bring moderate to rough seas over the coastal waters of the country, especially in areas where Signal No. 1 in effect.

The tropical depression will move generally west northwestward over the Visayas archipelago until tonight or tomorrow early morning, when it is expected to emerge over the Sulu Sea and cross the Cuyo archipelago.

Afterwards, the tropical depression may make another landfall in the vicinity of northern Palawan or Calamian Islands tomorrow morning before emerging over the West Philippine Sea a couple of hours later.

“Lannie” is forecast to remain as a tropical depression , with a possibility of slight intensification once over the Sulu Sea or West Philippine Sea.

It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning.