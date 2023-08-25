Several areas still under Signal No. 1 as “Goring” continues to intensify

(Eagle News) — Several areas remain under Signal No. 1 as “Goring” continues to intensify while moving south southwestward.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following are still under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Batanes

the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Island, Camiguin Island)

the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri)

the eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Ilagan City)

So far, the center of “Goring” is located 225 km east southeast of Basco, Batanes or 270 km east of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and with a gustiness of up to 105 kph.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan are expected to experience 50 to 100 mm of rainfall starting today until tomorrow noon.

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon will continue to be enhanced by “Goring,” and, as a result, will bring occasional rains over the western portions of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon beginning tomorrow, and over the western portion of Visayas beginning Sunday.

“Goring” is forecast to move south southwestward or southward over the waters east of Northern Luzon until tomorrow evening, then turn generally south or southeastward for the rest of tomorrow through Sunday afternoon.