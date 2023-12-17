Several areas in Visayas, Mindanao still under Signal No. 1 as “Kabayan” decelerates

(Eagle News)–Several areas in Visayas and Mindanao remain under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression “Kabayan” decelerates while moving east of Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

the southern portion of Samar (Basey, Santa Rita, Marabut, Talalora, Villareal, Pinabacdao);

the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Maydolong, City of Borongan, Quinapondan, Guiuan, Lawaan, Balangiga, Llorente, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Mercedes);

Leyte;

Southern Leyte;

Bohol;

Camotes Islands;

Dinagat Islands;

Surigao del Norte;

Surigao del Sur;

Agusan del Norte;

Agusan del Sur;

the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Cateel, Boston, Baganga);

the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Laak);

Misamis Oriental;

Camiguin;

the northern portion of Bukidnon (Impasug-Ong, Malitbog, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Libona, Baungon, Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay).

So far, Kabayan, located 440 km east of Davao City, is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph, with a gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving north northwestward slowly, and is likely to make landfall along the coast of Surigao del Sur or Davao Oriental tonight or early tomorrow morning.

In addition, PAGASA said the shear line coinciding with the passage of Kabayan may bring heavy rainfall over the eastern portion of Southern Luzon today and the eastern portion of Luzon tomorrow.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboard of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.