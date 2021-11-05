Several areas in QC under special concern lockdown due to increase in COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — Several areas in Quezon City are under a special concern lockdown due to an increase in COVID-19 cases there, the local government said early Saturday, Nov. 6.

According to the QC government, the 14-day lockdown applies to the following as of Nov. 5:

One place on Verbena St., Barangay Fairview (lockdown started on Oct. 24)

One place on San Ildefonso St., Torres Village, Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon (lockdown started on Oct. 24)

A part of Interior and Interior Compound in Village B, Barangay UP Campus (lockdown started on Oct. 25)

One place in Purok Bagong Sikap, Machaka Compound, Dona Faustina, Barangay Culiat (lockdown started on Oct. 27)

A portion of Taurus St., Barangay Tandang Sora (lockdown started on Oct. 27)

A place on Boston St., Barangay Immaculate Concepcion (lockdown started on Oct. 27)

A place on Rustia St., Barangay Immaculate Concepcion (lockdown started on Oct. 28)

Two places on Roxas St., Barangay Lourdes (lockdown started on Oct. 28)

One place beside Bistekville 4 Gate, Metro Heights Compound, Barangay Culiat (lockdown started on Oct. 30)

Zamora Homes, Amlacville Subdivision, Barangay Payatas (lockdown started on Nov. 2)

One place in Sitio Maligaya, Barangay Bahay Toro (lockdown started on Nov. 3)

A portion of DNA Vicente Ville, Barangay Bagong Silangan (lockdown started on Nov. 4)

A place on K-5th St., Barangay Kamuning (lockdown started on Nov. 5)

The local government said the local government will distribute food packs and essential kits to affected families.

They will also undergo swab testing and mandatory quarantine.

Metro Manila, of which Quezon City is a part, is under a COVID-19 alert level 2.

Health authorities, however, have urged the public to exercise precautions and avoid complacency, with the COVID-19 virus still present.