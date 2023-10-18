Seven ranking AFP officials to assume new posts

(Eagle News) — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Wednesday, Oct. 18, announced that seven of its ranking officials will take on new posts.

In a statement, the AFP said Major General Steve Crespillo will take over the position of Inspector General, with Lieutenant General William Gonzales expected to serve as the new head of the Western Mindanao Command.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Arvin Lagamon, the commander of the Civil Relations Service AFP (CRSAFP), will now be the Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil Military Operations.

Major General Gabriel Viray III, who held the post prior to the new assignments, is expected to command the 1st Infantry Division.

As for the CRSAFP, it will now be under the leadership of Brigadier General Ramon Zagala, who will officially relinquish his post as the Presidential Security Group (PSG) Commander.

Brigadier General Jesus Nelson Morales will take over as the new PSG head.

Brigadier General Edmunro Peralta, meanwhile, will be the new chief of the Intelligence Service of the AFP (ISAFP).

According to the AFP, the officers were “duly screened by the AFP Board of Generals following the principles of merit, fitness, character, and honor.”

They were endorsed through the Secretary of National Defense to the Commander in Chief.

“The movements demonstrate the progressive military careers enjoyed by these officers and the AFP being a dynamic organization,” the AFP said.