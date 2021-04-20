Seven more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19; recovery total at 11,149

(Eagle News) — Seven more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

Recent Department of Foreign Affairs data showed the additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad to 11,149.

No additional cases were reported, which means the total remains at 18,141.

“To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos abroad remains at 90,” the DFA said.

The death toll remains at 1,115, with no additional fatality reported.

According to the DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 10421, 5863, and 730, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 919 and 609, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 26.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the department said.