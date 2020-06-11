Seven areas under Signal No. 1; “Butchoy” heads towards West PHL Sea

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over seven areas as “Butchoy,” now over Zambales, heads towards the West Philippine Sea.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, and Bulacan are under the tropical cyclone wind signal, with “Butchoy” in the vicinity of San Felipe and moving west northwest at 15 kph.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 75 kph.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, according to PAGASA.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, on the other hand, are forecast over CALABARZON, Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, and the rest of Luzon.

Areas under tropical cyclone wind signal #1, Visayas, Southern Luzon and the western portion of Mindanao may experience occasional gusts associated with the tropical depression and the southwest monsoon.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Luzon and Visayas so those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea.

PAGASA said larger sea vessels must take precaution against rough seas.