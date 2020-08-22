Senator Revilla “getting better,” wife says

(Eagle News)–Senator Bong Revilla, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is “getting better,” his wife has said.

In a Facebook post, Lani Mercado-Revilla, also the Bacoor mayor, said her husband, however, “occasionally coughs when he talks” and “still needs to rest.”

She said he also “still has to continue to take his meds and antibiotics.”

She shared a picture of the senator, who was smiling as he was lying on a bed.

Earlier, the Bacoor mayor had said her husband had been rushed to the hospital after he developed pneumonia.

“Thanks to all of his doctors and nurses. Tuloy pa rin ang laban natin,” the Bacoor mayor said.

Revilla is the fourth senator to test positive for COVID-19.

Senators Sonny Angara, Koko Pimentel and Juan Miguel Zubiri all said they had tested positive for coronavirus but have since recovered.