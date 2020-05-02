Senator Pimentel says he has recovered from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Senator Koko Pimentel on Saturday, May 2, said he believes he has recovered from COVID-19.

“Yes, I believe, I am now considered a ‘recovered person’ that’s what my staff told me,” Pimentel said.

He said, however, that it’s “better to ask DOH (Department of Health) if that’s already official.”

“Mahirap na magkamali, although, I think, I am COVID free already,” he said.

He said swab samples were taken from him on March 20.

“It’s already May 2. That has been 44 days already,” he said.

“That’s already three 14-day quarantine cycles! Since I am still alive, [I have a] sense that the virus has already run its course (if this is a ‘normal’ Coronavirus),” he added.

The senator announced he had contracted the virus on March 25.

He came under fire after he said he accompanied his pregnant wife to the hospital at a time he was supposedly a person under investigation.

The hospital denounced what it said was his breach of hospital protocol.

The senator has since apologized.