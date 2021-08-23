Senator Lito Lapid tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Senator Lito Lapid has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lapid’s chief of staff Jericho Acedera said in a statement that the senator was currently undergoing treatment at the Medical City Clark in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

Acedera said the doctors consider Lapid’s case as “mild to moderate.”

He said all those who came in close contact with him already took the necessary tests and have been instructed to comply with existing COVID-19 protocols.

According to Acedera, only the senator’s “personal and close-in employees have been “considerably exposed” to the senator but have already tested negative in their antigen tests and are currently exhibiting no symptoms.

“We shall be reporting progress of his recovery when needed and as we get the news from his doctors. We enjoin everyone to pray that his health and of all those infected continue to improve, and more importantly, for this pandemic to soon be over,” Acedera said.

Lapid is the seventh senator to test positive for COVID-19.

Senators Koko Pimentel, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Bong Revilla, Ronald dela Rosa, Sonny Angara and Richard Gordon all tested positive for the virus.

They have since recovered.