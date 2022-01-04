Senator Lacson undergoes self-quarantine following exposure to son with COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Senator Panfilo Lacson is in self-quarantine following exposure to his son who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Lacson, he already took a test to determine whether he had gotten the virus.

The results are expected on Wednesday.

He said he quarantined himself after his son received his RT-PCR test results on Monday night.

He said he got exposed to his son on Sunday.

So far, he said their household maid and driver tested positive this morning.

One friend’s whole household also tested positive, he said.

“Some relatives also exhibiting symptoms,” he added.

He said all those he got in contact with are already taking the necessary precautions.