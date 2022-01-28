Senator Joel Villanueva tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Senator Joel Villanueva has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Villanueva, this was based on RT-PCR test results he received on Thursday night.

He said he experienced fever and headache last Wednesday.

“Inabisuhan ko na po ang lahat ng aking nakasalamuha noong mga nagdaang araw tungkol sa aking kalagayan, at kasalukuyan po tayong naka-isolate,” the senator said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, other senators have also tested positive for the virus.

These include Senators Koko Pimentel, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sherwin Gatchalian, and Panfilo Lacson.

Metro Manila is under a COVID-19 alert level 3 until the end of the month.