Senator Gordon says he has recovered from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Senator Richard Gordon on Thursday, Aug. 12, said he has recovered from COVID-19.

The senator shared the news when asked in a Laging Handa public briefing.

On July 28, Gordon announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was completely asymptomatic but because my wife, may autoimmune problem siya, siyempre ini-ingatan ko ang asawa ko, ang mga katulong namin sa bahay, mga kasama sa Red Cross, mga staff ko sa Senado,” Gordon said.

At the time he tested positive for the virus, Gordon said he had already been fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As such, he reminded vaccinated people to continue exercising protocols.

“..Kailangan naka-mask kayo, kailangan may distancing, kailangan naghuhugas kayo ng kamay at kailangan wag masyado naglalalabas,” he said.

Gordon is not the first senator to contract COVID-19.

Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Sonny Angara, Aquilino Pimentel III, Ronald dela Rosa, and Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. all announced they tested positive for the virus.

Most of them announced they had already recovered.