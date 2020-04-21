Senator Go: President Duterte to make decision on ECQ on April 23

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte will make his decision on the fate of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine on April 23.

This is according to Senator Bong Go, who gave a radio interview on Tuesday, April 21.

Before he became senator, Go was a close aide of President Duterte.

“Ngayon po ay pinag-aaralang mabuti at ngayon Huwebes magdedesisyon ang ating Pangulo,” Go said.

Earlier, the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said President Duterte had yet to make a decision on the ECQ, which is expected to end on April 30.

On Monday, the President had been scheduled to meet with health experts to discuss possible post-COVID-19 scenarios.

The Palace had said the country has yet to flatten the COVID-19 curve, judging by the continued increase in COVID-19 cases.

But the Department of Health on Tuesday said the good news was it now took a longer time for these cases to double–from three days to five days.