Senator Go in favor of extending ECQ in Metro Manila

Proposes modified quarantine in some provinces

(Eagle News) — Senator Bong Go is in favor of extending the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

According to Go, a modified community quarantine, on the other hand, could be implemented in some provinces.

“Sang-ayon po ako na i-extend ang enhanced community quarantine sa NCR dahil dito po ang tumataas na cases, marami po at kailangang ma-contain ito. Baka hindi po kakayanain ng ating health care system kung patuloy po ang pagtaas dahi patuloy pa pong nagma-mass testing ngayon sa iba’t-ibang siyudad,” he said.

He said the coming days before April 30 were crucial, which means a stricter implementation of ECQ guidelines was needed.

He urged for Filipinos to exercise “bayanihan” —implement social distancing measures, wear face masks, exercise proper hygiene— to ensure the welfare of everyone.

The ECQ is expected to end on April 30.

The Palace has said, however, that the Philippines had yet to flatten the curve judging by the continued increase in COVID-19 cases.

Authorities have said President Rodrigo Duterte would make his decision on the ECQ this week.