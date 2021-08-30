Senator Go declines PDP-Laban endorsement for him to run for President in 2022 polls

(Eagle News) — Senator Bong Go has officially declined PDP-Laban’s endorsement for him to be the party’s standard-bearer for the 2022 elections.

Go said in a letter addressed to party president Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi that he was “not interested” in the presidency, just as he said “many times before.”

According to Go, he would “rather devote my time and attention in helping the government and our people overcome this pandemic as soon as possible” as chair of the Senate health committee.

He said that includes “not just crafting laws, but also performing representation and constituency services, particularly by helping those in need, as I have been doing ever since.”

Go thanked party officials for the endorsement, saying he was “deeply honored by the trust and confidence.”

“For a simple man who hails from a city in the South, the endorsement alone by esteemed members and officers of the NEC is a great personal honor for me,” he said.

He expressed hope the country’s next leader would be able to continue what the government has started.

“Kung papaano maipagpapatuloy ang mga magagandang pagbabago na nasimulan ni Pangulong Duterte, lalo na ang kampanya laban sa kriminalidad, korapsyon at iligal na droga,” Go said in a statement.

On August 4, the party issued resolution No. 5 series of 2021 endorsing Go as its presidential candidate in next year’s polls.

In the same resolution, the party endorsed President Rodrigo Duterte as its vice presidential candidate.

President Duterte has accepted the party’s nomination but, according to the Palace, this was provided Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, his daughter, would not run for president.