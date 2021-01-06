Senator Gatchalian’s credit card hacked, used to order P1 million worth of food

(Eagle News) — Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday, January 6, said his credit card was hacked and used to purchase P1 million worth of food.

“May nag order ng P1M worth of food sa Food Panda in less than an hour. Ano yan lauriat para sa buong barangay???” Gatchalian said in a Tweet.

A screenshot attached by the senator in his Tweet showed the transactions were worth between P96,265 and P356,517.

The transactions were done on January 5, according to the screenshot.

In June last year, the Department of Information and Communications Technology said there was a rise in cybersecurity attacks with the move online by organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DICT’s National Computer Emergency Response Team said the attacks, mainly involving data breaches and web defacement, affected information systems of schools and universities.