Senator Angara tests positive again for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Senator Sonny Angara has tested positive anew for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, May 2, Angara said he found out about this after he underwent an initial antibody test in preparation for his donation of blood plasma to COVID-19 patients for a second time.

“My wife Tootsy has tested negative, which could be proof of what my doctors are positing that I am probably no longer infectious and that this latest positive result is probably picking up remnants of the virus,” Angara said.

According to Angara, since “nothing is 100% sure at this point,” it is best to “be prudent and cautious and thus it is best that I not attend Senate sessions in person for the risk posed to others.”

He said he would, however, participate in Senate proceedings through teleconferencing “which the Senate may allow starting Monday after an amendment to our Rules.”

He said he and his family will follow the usual quarantine procedures as a precaution.

“It was hard being isolated from my family before when I tested positive. I felt so much joy and happiness when I was cleared and was able to kiss and hug them again. Now I’m back in isolation. I am hopeful that soon our lives will return to normal,” he said.

“Once again I wish to thank all our frontliners, especially the healthcare workers. To our kababayans, let us continue to observe quarantine rules and continue taking precautions like safe distancing, washing hands, and wearing masks, if necessary. Thank you and continued prayers for everyone’s well-being. As I’ve said before, with hope, sacrifice, and unity of effort we will overcome this crisis,” he added.

Angara announced he tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

Apart from Angara, Senators Koko Pimentel and Miguel Zubiri said they also contracted the virus.

Early April, Angara announced he had recovered.

Pimentel and Zubiri also later said they had recovered.