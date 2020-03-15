Senate work hours temporarily adjusted, now from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(Eagle News)–Senate work hours are now from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An advisory from the Senate said this was “in view of the curfew to be implemented by the various local government units in Metro Manila, the possible reduction of public transport vehicles due to the declared community quarantine, the social distancing imposed in mass transit systems (LRT & MRT) and the establishment of checkpoints at various points of ingress and egress to Metro Manila which is likely to extend travel time..”

“Senate work hours is hereby adjusted from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM in order to provide Senate employees ample time to report to work and go home,” the advisory said.

The House of Representatives has already suspended work for the duration of the community quarantine on Metro Manila, after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee later died.

A skeletal force is allowed to work from home, House authorities said. With a report from Meanne Corvera